Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Unarvu – Senior citizen’s programme, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 10 a.m.
Soorya: International painting exhibition, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 10 a.m.
Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala: Exhibition and sales of handicrafts, Sooryakanthi grounds, 11 a.m.
Kerala University library: Inauguration of library orientation programme and information desk, library hall, 11 a.m.
P.N. Panicker Foundation: Debate on demonetisation, P.N.Panicker community hall, thycaud, 4.30 p.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama: Spriitual discourse, 5 p.m.
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sicence and Technology: Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S.Chowdary to launch Technical Research Centre for Bio-medical devices at SCTIMST and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Technology Conclave, Hotel Apollo Dimora, Thampanoor, 6.30 p.m.