Madre de Deus Church, Vettucaud: Annual feast of Christ the King, Church premises, 6 a.m.
Gandhari Amman Kovil Trust: Narayaneeya Hamsam, Temple premises, 8.30 a.m.
Soorya Festival: International painting exhibition, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drisyavedi: Kathakali Recital, Karthika Thirunal Theatre, 5.30 p.m.
Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd.: Handicrafts fair, Sooryakanti ground, 10 a.m.
Department of Tourism and CII: Governor P. Sathasivam to inaugurate conference on Wellness Tourism, Vivanta by Taj, Thycaud, 10 a.m.