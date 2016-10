Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Natakakalari, Sessions on theatre, 7.30 a.m., Symposium on ‘Malayalam theatre today,’ 2 p.m., Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran inaugurates valedictory, 6 p.m., Staging of Kakkarissi Natakam, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 6.30 p.m.; Staging of amateur play Cyclist , Bharat Bhavan, 6.30 p.m.

Sree Chithira Thirunal Smaraka Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram: Ananthapuri Nritha Sangeetholsavam, Bhoothappaatu by Vineetha Chandran, 5 p.m., Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac inaugurates day’s programmes, followed by Naadalaya- Raga Tharangam musical symphony, VJT Hall, 5.30 p.m.

Organisers: Painting exhibition by Varghese Punalur, Lalithakala art gallery, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Nanthancode, 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Soorya: Jalsa Ghar, Bhajans by Abhradita Banerjee, YMCA Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama: Discourse on Aparokshanubhuthi by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi, Ashrama premises, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare: Varnotsavam, Patriotic song competition (group), 10 a.m., Group song competition, council hall, 3 p.m.

Sree Chithira Thirunal Smaraka Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram: Ananthapuri Nritha Sangeetholsavam, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman inaugurates day’s programmes, followed by Nritha Sandhya, VJT Hall, 5 p.m.

Sreevarahom Nair Karayogam: 94th annual day, Sreevarahom Mukkolakkal temple grounds, 5.30 p.m.

Abhinaya Theatre Research Centre: S. Ajayan remembrance and presentation of architectural plan for Manaveeyam Veedhi’s development, Manaveeyam Veedhi, Vellayambalam, 6 p.m.

Sri Swati Tirunal Sangita Sabha: Sree Chithira Tirunal Jayanthi inauguration, followed by concert by Mathangi Sathyamoorthi, Sree Karthika Tirunal Theatre, East Fort, 6 p.m.

Soorya: Jalsa Ghar, Ghazal by Jithesh Sundaram, YMCA Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Hermitage: Discourse on Ashtavakra Gita by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi, Thatwamasi Hall, East Fort, 5 p.m.