TiE Kerala: Presentation on ‘Business opportunities in assisstive technology’

Eka Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 20 artists; Dunes Hotel, Doraiswamy Iyer Road; 2.30 p.m.

Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram: Weekly gathering of senior citizens; 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m; screening of movie Ek Din Achanak ; 6.30 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Classes on Bhajagovindam; 10 a.m.; Vedanta Prakarana class by Swami Satyananda Saraswathi; Satsanga Mandiram; Netteppadam Road; 6 p.m.

