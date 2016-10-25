TiE Kerala:
Presentation on ‘Business opportunities in assisstive technology’
Eka Art Gallery:
Exhibition of paintings by 20 artists; Dunes Hotel, Doraiswamy Iyer Road; 2.30 p.m.
Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram:
Weekly gathering of senior citizens; 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m; screening of movie
Ek Din Achanak
; 6.30 p.m.
Chinmaya Mission:
Classes on Bhajagovindam; 10 a.m.; Vedanta Prakarana class by Swami Satyananda Saraswathi; Satsanga Mandiram; Netteppadam Road; 6 p.m.
