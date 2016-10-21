Sunrise Hospital: MISIICON 2016, International conference on gynaec and surgical laparoscopy; Adlux Convention Centre; Angamaly
Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering, Cusat: Deepak Shetty, Director General of Shipping, to inaugurate maritime research programme; 11 a.m.
Chavara Movie Circle: Screening of film Intouchables , Chavara Cultural Centre, 5 p.m.
Kerala Lalithakala Akademi: Yousuf Arakkal memorial lecture; Bharat Tourist Home; 5.30 p.m.
Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of photographs by Shaju Subramanian
Chinmaya Mission: Classes on Panchadeshi by Swami Satyananda Saraswathi; Satsanga Mandiram; Nettepadam Road; 10 a.m.