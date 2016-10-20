A. Ayyappan Kavitha Padana Kendram: National poetry festival, Nedumangadu town LP School, 4.30 pm.

Soorya Festival: National Theatre Festival, ‘Ntuppuppaakkoraanendaarnnu,’ Co-bank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Green Books: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to release the book ‘ Murivoram ’ by Vanitha Vinod, Press Club, 4 p.m.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Tuber Crops Research Institute: National conference on tropical tuber crops for the sustenance and welfare of tribal communities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate, Millenium Hall, ICAR-CTCRI, 3.30 p.m.

Anantha Theosophical Lodge: Official release of the Malayalam translation of Nadir Baig Mirza’s Reincarnation and Islam , Anantha Theosophical Society hall, Chenthitta, 6 p.m.

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare: Varnotsavam-2016, Inauguration and painting contest, Child Welfare Council Hall, Thycaud, 10.30 a.m.