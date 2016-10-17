Kerala Police: Inauguration of Sabarimala Virtual Queue, Police Headquarters, 11 a.m.
Centre for Innovation in Science and Social action: Mayor V.K. Prasanth inaugurates medicinal plant cultivation at homes, NRA 7, Thoppil House, Vaniyar Street, Nandavanam Residents’ Association, 4.30 p.m.
Vallathol Sahithya Samithi: Murugan Kattakada inaugurates poets’ gathering, 3 p.m., Health Minister K.K. Shylaja inaugurates literary gathering, Theerthapada Mandapam, 6 p.m.
A. Ayyappan Kavitha Padana Kendram: National poetry festival, CPI leader Pannian Ravindran inaugurates exhibition of A. Ayyappan’s books, Statue, 5 p.m.
Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Poet Ezhacheri Ramachandran inaugurates Kavyasayahnam, Bhavan premises, 5 p.m.
Soorya: National Theatre Festival, ‘Malala – Aksharangalude Malakha’ and ‘Group Photo,’ Co-bank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.