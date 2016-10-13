Kerala State Sports Council: Presentation of G.V. Raja award for 2015, Industries and Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan to inaugurate, V.J.T. Hall, 4 p.m.

Film Lovers Cultural Association (Filca): Filca International Film Festival, Screening of Difret (Oblivion) – 9 a.m., Agantuk – 11 a.m., Miss Violence – 2 p.m., Meddah (Story teller) – 4 p.m., The Blue Room – 6.30 p.m., Bharath Bhavan, Thycaud

Please Wait while comments are loading...