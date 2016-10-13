Film Lovers Cultural Association (Filca): Filca International Film Festival, Screening of Difret (Oblivion) – 9 a.m., Agantuk – 11 a.m., Miss Violence – 2 p.m., Meddah (Story teller) – 4 p.m., The Blue Room – 6.30 p.m., Bharath Bhavan, Thycaud
Organising Committee: Phosphene – exhibition of abstract paintings by Kanchana Maniilal, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 11 a.m.
Kerala State Sports Council: Presentation of G.V. Raja award for 2015, Industries and Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan to inaugurate, V.J.T. Hall, 4 p.m.
Prof. Mundassery Memorial Library: Book appreciation session, Joseph Mundassery Hall, Pattom, 5 p.m.
Sree Seetha Rama Bhaktha Sabha: Lecture by scientist N. Gopalakrishnan, Sree Seetha Rama Bhaktha Sabha hall, Ayodhya Nagar, Sreevaraham, 6 p.m.
Soorya: Soorya Festival 2016, National Theatre Festival – Smashrooshmalam by Kala Patassala, Malappuram, Cobank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.