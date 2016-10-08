Thiruvananthapuram: Filca International Film Festival: ‘Aparajito’, Bharath Bhavan, Thycaud, 9 a.m., ‘Three men and a cradle’, 11 a.m., ‘Milk’, 2 p.m., ‘Two days, one night’, 4 p.m., ‘Perumazhakkalam’, 6.30 p.m.

Pallium India: Get-together of patients and families as part of observance of World Palliative Care day, DTPC park, Shanghumukham, 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: ‘Phosphene’ – an exhibition of abstract paintings by Kanchana Manilal, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 11 a.m.

P.N.Panicker Foundation: Debate on ‘Kerala politics today’, P.N.Panicker community hall, Thycaud, 4 p.m.

Thirunalloor Sahitya Vedi: 92nd birth anniversary of Thirunalloor Karunakaran, Press Club, 5 p.m.

Navarathri Trust: Navarathri music festival – Carnatic vocal concert by T.V.Gopalakrishnan, Navarathri mandapam, East Fort, 6 p.m.

Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Music concert by R.S.Anoop, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 6.30 p.m.

Soorya: Dance and music festival – Bharatanatyam by Priyadarshini Govind, Cobank auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Trivandrum Bengali Association and Vivekananda Centenary Memorial Institute: Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan to inaugurate 46 Durga Puja festival celebrations, Hassan Marikar Hall, 7 p.m.