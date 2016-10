Koodiyattam Kendra: ‘Mayaseethankam’ Koodiyattam performance by Margi, Government Music Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Soorya Festival: Odissi ballet ‘Sookshma’ by Sharmila Mukherji Group, Cobank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Forum for Better Films: Inauguration and switch-on of women-centric anthology film Cross Road by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kalabhavan, 11 a.m.

Indian Institute of Scientific Heritage: Lecture by N. Gopalakrishnan, Melankode temple, Mannanthala, 6 p.m.

Institution of Engineers (India): Talk on ‘Remote sensing: enabling our future’ by T.R. Syam Kumar (ISRO), Visvesvaraya Bhavan, 5.45 p.m.

Janasree Mission: Mathethara Sangamam, K. Muraleedharan to inaugurate, Kannammoola Chattambi Swami Nagar, 10.30 a.m.

Mathethara Sangamam, Oommen Chandy to inaugurate, Sivagiri, 5 p.m.

Navarathri Festival: Classical music concert, Navarathri Mandapam, Fort Palace, 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Indian Agricultural Association: Annual conference and agricultural seminar, Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar to inaugurate, 11 a.m.