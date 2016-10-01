Senior Citizens Service Council: International Day of Older Persons: Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran flags off walkathon, Ayyankali square, Vellayambalam, 7 a.m.
State Central Library: World Space Week celebrations, all Kerala inter-school space quiz contest, 8 a.m., Space science video show, library hall, 2 p.m.
Terumo Penpol: K.S. Sabarinadhan, MLA, inaugurates National Blood Donation Day, Sreemoolam Club, Vazhuthacaud, 10 a.m.
Kerala Government College Retired College Teachers’ Welfare Association: Get-together, Government College for Women assembly hall, Vazhuthacaud, 11 a.m.
Schoolkutti.com: Astronomy workshop for children, Schoolkutti.com Children’s Library, A-21, Elankam Gardens, Vellayambalam, 3.30 p.m.
Secretariat Elders Association of Kerala: Monthly meet, Joint Council hall, near Press Club, 4 p.m.
Welfare Association of Trivandrum Organizations: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hands over keys of 12 houses built for the homeless, St. Thomas Church auditorium, Valiyaveli, 4 p.m.
P.N. Panicker Foundation: Discussion on ‘Health of the elderly,’ P.N. Panicker Community Hall, Music College Junction, Thycaud, 4 p.m.
Vikram Sarabhi Space Centre: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates World Space Week, Kanakakkunnu Palace, 4.30 p.m.
Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum: Photo exhibition – ‘Le Corbusier in India: the play of light’ by Ajay Bhatia, art gallery, Alliance Francaise, Vazhuthacaud, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Kathaprasangam by Gopika J., Bhavan premises, 6.30 p.m.
Natyagruham: Presentation of Narendra Prasad’s Raniammachi, Ganesham open auditorium, Thycaud, 6.45 p.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Ashram: Spiritual discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi, Ashram, Sasthamangalam, 5 p.m.