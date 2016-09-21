Public Protection Council: To form action council to push for streamlining traffic at Vyttila for the safety of pedestrians, Anugraha Hotel, 5 p.m.

Gandhi Peace Foundation: Meeting on Sree Narayana Guru as a leader of renaissance, Banerji Road, 5 p.m.

All Kerala Professional Drama Fest: Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattom, 5.30 p.m.

State Professional Theatre Fest: St.Raphel’s Parish Hall, Thykoodam, 7 p.m.

Durbar Hall Art Centre: Just Imagine, exhibition of paintings by four artists, 11 a.m.

Durbar Hall: Celestial Sphere, exhibition of art works, , 11 a.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Classes on Bhajagovindam and Bhagavad Gita, Satsanga Mandiram, Nettepadam road, 6 p.m.