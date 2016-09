WEDNESDAY

State-level Onam celebrations:

Nishagandhi Auditorium: Mega show, 730 p.m.

Central Stadium: Performances by Unni Menon, Anil Bajpai, Sangeetha Malekar, Sunitha Rao, Shamna Kasim, Prameela, Devika Balasubramanian, Dibya Nayar, Meenakshi and Charu Hariharan.

Poojappura grounds: Performances by Sudheep Kumar, Pradeep Palluruthi, Chithra Iyer, Abhilash, Aparna Rajeev, 7 p.m.

Shanghumugham: Musical drama, 5.15 p.m., Magic, 6 p.m., Onappattukal, 6.30 p.m., Changampuzha poetry., 7.15 p.m., Kakkarassi Nadakam, 8 p.m.

Kanakakkunnu:

Thiruvarangu: Kurathiyattam, 6.30 p.m., Kakkarassi Nadakam, 7.30 p.m.

Natarangu: Kaimuttukali/Daffmuttu, 6.30 p.m., Sheethangan thullal, 7.30 p.m.

Sopanam: Kakkarassi Nadakam, 6.30 p.m., Padayani, 7.30 p.m.

Sooryakanthi mini stage: Ottanthullal, 6.30 p.m, Vilppattu, 7.30 p.m.

Sangeethika: Vayppattu, 5 p.m.

Theerthapada Mandapam: Nangyarkoothu, 4 p.m., Kathakali – Kiraatham, 6 p.m.

VJT Hall: Poetry recital, 3 p.m., Story session, 3 p.m, Play – ‘Nunayan’, 6.30 p.m.

Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Koothambalam: Mohiniyattam, 6.15 p.m., Kuchippudi, 7.30 p.m.

Noopura Mandapam: Variety Classical forms, 6.15 p.m., Mohiniyattam, 7.15 p.m., Variety Classical forms, 7.45 p.m.

Peroorkada Bappuji Library: Ganamela, 6 p.m., Kathaprasangam, 8 p.m.

University College compound: Plays – ‘Thalaikkuthal’ and ‘Mazhakkoithu’, 6.30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Central Stadium: Dance masti- Jassie Gift, Sayanora, Chitra Iyer, Kavalam Sreekumar, Pushpavanam Kuppuswamy, Sreeram, Sreedhanya

Poojappura grounds: Performance by Panthalam Balan, 7 p.m.

Shanghumugham: Dance by Athira.G.Nair., 5.15 p.m., Magic by B.S.Ashwin, 6 p.m., Ganamela by Chattambiswami Smaraka samithi, 6.30 p.m., Malayala Madhuri by Mankulam.G.K., 7.15 p.m., Classical Dance by Amritha Nirtha Kalabhavan, 8.15 p.m.

Kanakakkunnu: Thiruvarangu: Paakkanar aattam by Paakkanar Sreedharan, 6.30 p.m., Theyyam by C.P.Pramod, 7.30 p.m.

Natarangu: Thottampattu by Kariyam Rajan, 6.30 p.m., Balikkala and Malayankettu by C.K.Aandipanikker, 7.30 p.m.

Sopanam: Garudanparava by Mukuntha Prasad, 6.30 p.m., Thirayattam by C.K.Sivadasan, 7.30 p.m.

Sooryakanthi mini stage: Tholppavakoothu, 6.30 p.m, Vanchippattu, 7.30 p.m.

Sangeethika: Vayppattu by Neyyatinkara sisters, 5 p.m., Vayppattu by Rana Bhuvan, 6 p.m., Vaypattu by Aswathi, 7.30 p.m.

Theerthapada Mandapam: Koodiyattam -Margi, 4 p.m., Kathakali – Don Quixote, 6 p.m.

VJT Hall: Poetry recital, 2 p.m., Story session, 3 p.m, Poetry evening, 4.30 p.m., Play – ‘Aa nenjil cherthu vechathu’, 6.30 p.m.

Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Koothambalam: Mohiniyattam, 6.15 p.m., Keralanatananm, 7.30 p.m.

Noopura Mandapam: Bharatanatyam, 6.15 p.m., Kuchippudi, 7.15 p.m., Variety Classical forms, 7.45 p.m.

Peroorkada Bappuji Library: Ganamela, 6 p.m., Kathaprasangam, 8 p.m.

University College compound: Plays – ‘Premalekhanam’ and ‘Shudhamaddalam’, 6.30 p.m.

Institution of Engineers (India): 49 th Engineers’ day celebrations to commemorate the 156 th birthday of Engineer and Statesman M.Visvesvaraya, Institution of Engineers Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Suryakanti: 17th annual exhibition of paintings – Waves in Silence, Suryakanti Art Gallery, Mangalam Lane, Sasthamangalam, from 11 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Charitable Hospital: Inauguration of reference library for students of professional courses and other competitive exams, Viheni auditorium, Sasthamangalam, 9 a.m.