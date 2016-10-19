Pharmacist’s Welfare Society: Tenth anniversary celebration of Aashwaas Community Pharmacy, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja to inaugurate, Press Club hall, 4 p.m.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha: Five days Yoga, Pranayama and meditation camp, O. Rajagopal, MLA, to inaugurate, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, 5 p.m.

A. Ayyappan Kavitha Padana Kendram: National poetry festival, A. Ayyappan Chitrarchana - ‘Balikkurippukal,’ Bharat Bhavan, 10 a.m.

Soorya Festival: National Theatre Festival, ‘12 Yanthrangal’, Co-bank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Sree Chithira Thirunal Smaraka Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram: Ananthapuri Nritha Sangeetholsavam 2016, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar to inaugurate, Chithira Thirunal School of Dance and Music Hall, Punnapuram, 2 p.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India): Technical talk on ‘Electrical grid: challenges and opportunities’ by Sobha Manakkal, The Institution of Engineers (India) hall, 5.45 p.m.

Shiva Sena: Workshop and gathering on ‘role of social media in social service’, Trivandrum Hotel, near Secretariat, 11 a.m.

All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation: National conference, YMCA Hall, 4.30 p.m.

Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE): CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates UAE Consulate, 4 p.m.