A 62-year-old endosulfan victim committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence near Mulleria, about 20 km from here.

K. Rajeevi , who is said to have been suffering from body ache for long and was included on the official list of endosulfan victims, was found dead by her daughter-in-law inside the house at Kalari, near Mulleria, around 4 p.m. on Friday, an official at the Adhur police station told The Hindu here on Saturday. Ms. Rajeevi, wife of the late Vishwanatha Purusha, committed suicide when her sons, Karunakara and Sreenivasa, and their wives, all casual labourers, had gone to work, they said.

The body was later to the General Hospital here for autopsy.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the family of the deceased be given a compensation of Rs.10 lakh.

He termed grave Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s failure to visit the family on Friday despite being in Kasaragod.