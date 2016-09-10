Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan addressing the 49th State meeting of the Kerala Government Nurses Association at Thodupuzha on Friday,

Private specialty hospitals not only fleece patients, but also exploit employees below the doctors’ grade, he says.

Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan has said that agitations needed to be strengthened against the exploitation of multi-specialty hospitals in the State.

Inaugurating the 49th State meeting of the Kerala Government Nurses Association at Thodupuzha on Friday, he said that private specialty hospitals not only fleece the patients, but also exploit the employees below the doctors’ grade.

He said that agitations against these hospitals should be strengthened to get better pay scale for nurses.

'International monopoly'

There was also an international monopoly in the field of medicine business, he said adding that the medicine with a cost of production of Rs.10 was being sold at Rs.1,000 in the market. This was to be resisted to make available life-saving medicines at an affordable cost.

Except a few nurses abroad, they were being largely exploited by hospital managements in the State and outside.

He said that a Central Act for protecting nurses needed to be enacted. It was a long-pending demand, he said adding that Dr. Balaraman committee report should have been implemented in its true spirit.

It was the pressure of the managements that prevented its implementation in the true spirit. Agitation was now needed to protect nurses’ rights in multi-specialty hospitals, he said.