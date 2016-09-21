A tribal forest watcher was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside a forest plantation at Irumbupalam in the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad forest division on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bomman, 51, of the Begur tribal hamlet near Kattikulam in the district .

A lone tusker chased a nine-member team of forest personnel, including North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Narendranath Veluri, and Begur forest range officer Najmal Ameen, when they were at the forest plantation for a field visit.

“The incident occurred around 10.15 a.m. while we were entering a forest path nearly 100 metres away from the main road,” Mr. Veluri told The Hindu . “As Bomman had been working in the area for 20 years as a forest watcher, he led the team through the forest path. He warned others of the sighting of a tusker and called out to the members to escape from the site. While others managed to escape, the elephant attacked Bomman, causing serious head injuries,” Mr. Veluri said.

He is survived by wife Sommi and a son.