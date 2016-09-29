: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has taken steps to introduce a comprehensive health insurance scheme to ensure better medical treatment to all and to upgrade all district hospitals to super specialty hospitals, Health Minister K.K.Shylaja has said.

Ms Shylaja was inaugurating a district meeting of the Janadhipathya Mahila Association at Konni on Tuesday evening.

She said the Health Department would prepare an e-health register facilitating the treatment details of patients to all government hospitals across the State.

The Minister said all primary health centres would be made family health centres so as to ensure a cordial patient-doctor relationship.

She said the government had sanctioned dialysis units for 42 taluk hospitals.

RSS flayed

Ms. Shylaja said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar organisations were trying to create communal divide and tension in different parts of the State.

They were trying to spread communal venom through text books and Yoga.

Revolutionary changes

She claimed that the LDF government could bring about certain revolutionary changes in its first four months itself.

S. Nirmaladevi, association district president, presided.

K. Ananthagopan, T.K.G. Nair, R. Sanalkumar, P.J. Ajayakumar, Amritham Gokulan, Komalam Anirudhan, all CPI(M) leaders, spoke.