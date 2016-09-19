The coastal police assisted by a marine enforcement team from Kannur continued their rescue operations on Sunday a day after a youth went missing while taking bath in the sea off the Kasaba beach here on Saturday. Nimesh, 18, an automobile showroom employee at Thalipadappu here, was feared drowned as he ventured into the sea to take bath all alone on Saturday evening. The rescue teams could not trace the youth despite having launched operations along with local fishermen from last evening, Kasaragod Town police Sub-Inspector Ranjith Raveendran said.

