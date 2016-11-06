Minister for Law A.K. Balan has said that the government will intensify its efforts to ensure lasting peace in the district to end bloodshed in future.

Briefing the media after an all-party peace meeting here on Saturday, the Minister said that political parties should disown party workers involved in political violence and murders.

What the district needed was an environment for people to live without fear and do their job, and students to be able to study and sleep peacefully, he said.

The Minister, who chaired the meeting, said all-party peace marches conveying the message of peace would be organised at the grassroots level. He said the peace initiatives taken by the district administration would be continued.

The way ahead

It was decided at the peace meeting on Saturday that if any incident of political murder happened in the district, a peace meeting would be convened the same day to avert escalation of the situation, the Minister said.

If the crime happened in the late hours, the meeting would be held the next day.

It was also decided to hold routine peace meeting every month, the Minister said. Every political party had been instructed to name three representatives to be part of the peace initiative. The Minister said the police would be allowed to act impartially to end violence in the district. If a political party had a complaint, it could approach the Collector or the government.

“The Pinarayi Vijayan government will not protect anybody involved in illegal activities,’’ he said.

On the notice served by the District Police Chief K. Sanjay Kumar on political party leaders warning them of action if they made provocative speeches, he said the government would examine the letter and take appropriate steps.

