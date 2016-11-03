A fallow plot at Nadavayal in Wayanad district being converted to paddy field using earth movers.

Owners’ forum decides to use equipment only for farming, development purposes

While the illegal reclamation of paddy fields and wetlands using huge earth movers continues to be a brisk business all over the State, a group of earth-mover owners in Wayanad district have set a model in eco-restoration by converting fallow land to cultivable paddy fields.

As many as 80 earth-mover owners under the banner of the Wayanad Earthmoving Equipment Owners Welfare Association have decided to use their equipment only for agriculture and development purposes, and not for bulldozing hills or filling paddy fields any more. “When illegal paddy field conversion became rampant in the hill district, especially in ecologically fragile areas, for erecting resorts and hotels, we decided to put an end to the illegal activities to protect the natural uniqueness of Wayanad,” Stanley Augustine, secretary of the organisation, said.

Illegal reclamation of paddy fields and bulldozing of hills along National Highway 212 have been a common sight for several years. “We learned that the unscientific conversion spree has already done irreparable damage to the ecosystem of the region,” he said.

They drafted a set of guidelines to restrict the functioning of earth movers in the district and submitted it to former District Collector Kesavendrakumar, who was also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a few months ago.

The guidelines say earth movers can be utilised in paddy fields and plantations only if it is for normal and absolutely necessary agricultural activities.

“We have decided to convert at least 10 acres of fallow land to paddy fields every year in the district for free,” M.P. Devassia, president of the organisation, said.

“We converted nearly 2 acres of land at Nadavayal recently and we are engaged in a similar work on 5.5 acres of land at Kenichira,” he added.