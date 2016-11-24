Kerala

e-hundi at Sabarimala

more-in

The Travancore Devasom Board has introduced e-kaanicka or electronic hundi collection at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Thursday in the backdrop of the post-demonetisation shortage of currency notes.

Dhanlaxmi Bank, official bankers of the TDB, has installed a swiping machine at the southern side of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayyappa temple from which the devotees can make cash offerings in digital form. Alappuzha Sub-Collector S. Chandrashekhar who is also the festival co-ordinator, inaugurated the ‘digital hundi.’

Devotees can transfer any amount of money to the deity through the ‘e-hundi’ and put the receipts in a conventional hundi kept beside.

All types of credit and debits cards of all banking institutions could be used at the e-hundi counter, he said. The facility would be available only when the temple remains open.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2016 12:44:20 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/e-hundi-at-Sabarimala/article16695604.ece

© The Hindu