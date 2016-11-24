e-hundi at Sabarimala

more-in

The Travancore Devasom Board has introduced e-kaanicka or electronic hundi collection at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Thursday in the backdrop of the post-demonetisation shortage of currency notes.

Dhanlaxmi Bank, official bankers of the TDB, has installed a swiping machine at the southern side of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayyappa temple from which the devotees can make cash offerings in digital form. Alappuzha Sub-Collector S. Chandrashekhar who is also the festival co-ordinator, inaugurated the ‘digital hundi.’

Devotees can transfer any amount of money to the deity through the ‘e-hundi’ and put the receipts in a conventional hundi kept beside.

All types of credit and debits cards of all banking institutions could be used at the e-hundi counter, he said. The facility would be available only when the temple remains open.