Minister for Animal Husbandry says compensation for birds culled only after getting final tally

Duck farmers in Kuttanad are yet to get any intimation about the compensation for birds culled in the wake of the incidence of bird flu. The government had announced a compensation package, but no time frame has been set for the payment.

About 5 lakh ducks have been culled so far in the ongoing operations. Poor demand for duck meat and eggs may prevail for some time and farmers may face one of the worst times in recent years.

Though the government has announced a compensation of Rs.100-200 for each duck, the farmers are facing a tough time owing to poor demand for duck meat and eggs, said B. Rajasekharan, president, Aikya Tharavu Karshaka Sangham, an organisation of duck farmers. “The trend is likely to prolong to the forthcoming Christmas season, which could deepen the crisis in the sector,” he said.

Avian influenza had hit Alappuzha district in 2014 and farmers were given compensation within a few days, recalls Kuttappan, aka Kuttappayi, a duck farmer in Thakazhy. Of his 15,000 ducks, 2,000 had died of the H5N8 virus while the rest were destroyed in the culling operations. “The officials of the Animal Husbandry Department have given a document detailing the culling of his ducks. I have received no intimation yet on the compensation,” he says.

Ramachandran, a farmer hailing from Cheruthana in Haripad, too said no official message had reached him. “The ducks were raised with loans taken from private lenders at high interest rates. Now, I have no work and have to start afresh after receiving monetary help from the government,” said the farmer, who lost all 4,000-odd ducks in the culling operations.

The panchayats involved in the culling exercise are awaiting assistance from the government. The Thakazhy grama panchayat has spent about Rs.1.25 lakh on firewood, fuel and arranging transport and labour. The local body has sought reimbursement from the government, said panchayat president Ambika Shibu.

Duck farmers are required to register with the local veterinary hospital. Only registered farmers are eligible to get compensation. However, there have been complaints on claims being raised by unregistered farmers. The Animal Husbandry Department should verify the same. “Periodic medication and vaccination are mandatory for the ducks. It would be easy for the Animal Husbandry Department to weed out fake farmers by checking the records on the facility.” Such an exercise would be helpful in regularising the sector, Mr. Ramachandran said.

Compensation

Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry K.Raju told The Hindu that the compensation would be distributed within two weeks. The government has issued orders for paying compensation at the rate of Rs.200 each for ducks of 200 days and above in age and Rs.100 each for those less than 200 days old. The relief could be distributed only after getting the final tally, he added.

Animal Husbandry Director N.N. Sasi had said earlier that the compensation would be paid after completing the culling operations.