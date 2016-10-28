National » Kerala

ALAPPUZHA, October 28, 2016
Updated: October 28, 2016 06:03 IST

Duck farmers a distressed lot

A farmer about to set to flame carcass of ducks affected by avian influenza in Kuttanad.— Photo: Special arrangement
A farmer about to set to flame carcass of ducks affected by avian influenza in Kuttanad.— Photo: Special arrangement

No clarity on extent or time frame for paying compensation

With avian influenza showing no signs of abatement, duck farmers in Alappuzha are in deep distress. While the authorities are making arrangements to survey the affected areas and cull the virus-afflicted birds, a sense of apprehension and uncertainty is prevailing over the farming community.

Though the authorities are relieved that the H5N8 virus causing the present bout of flu does not get transmitted to human beings normally, the farmers are an agonised lot, unable to assess the damage the disease would inflict on their flock. Though the symptoms of the disease started appearing more than a week ago, the slow official process of getting confirmation of the virus attack has taken away precious time for taking measures to tackle the attack.

There are scores of farmers in Kuttanad owning a few hundred to several thousand ducks, with several workers depending on them for livelihood.

Reared in waterlogged fields, rivers and canals, the ducks are taken from one place to another almost every other day.

The official restriction on movement of the birds have posed a big challenge to the farmers who find it difficult to buy feed for the birds.

Achankunju, a farmer in Thakazhy, said that less than one-fifth of the 15,000 ducks he owned were free of the disease. “The authorities have promised to compensate for the ducks being culled. However, this would not include ducks dead earlier. There is no clue as to the time frame for paying compensation or the extent of relief.”

About 1,500 of the 13,000 ducks owned by Kuttappayi, another farmer, have died. “Only 298 deaths have officially been acknowledged. More are likely to die in the days to come. There are five workers dependent on me. All families will have to starve,” he said.

Cost of feed

Three hundred of the 10,000 ducks owned by Ramachandran, a farmer based at Cheruthana, have died. Also the curbs imposed on movement of ducks has put him in a difficult situation as he finds it difficult to raise money for buying feed.

Many others who have invested heavily in duck farming too are in a state of despair.

Culling of ducks continues in Kerala

As many as 6643 ducks affected by avian influenza were destroyed by special teams deputed by the government in Alappuzha district on Thursd... »