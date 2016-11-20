District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has launched a help desk here to help domestic and foreign tourists in the wake of restrictions on currency-based monetary transactions.

The services of the help desk would be available at the DTPC Information centres on Boat jetty road and Finishing Point. More information will be available from phone 0477-2251796, 2253308, 2238170, according to officials.

The curbs on currency notes have affected the tourism sector in Alappuzha. The inadequate money supply has resulted in problems of exchange of money for foreign tourists. Many of the tourists, including foreigners, have been waiting in long queues for exchange of old currency notes at bank counters. The houseboat operators said the business had been seriously affected. Many of the bookings had been cancelled. The bird flu attack in Alappuzha also had its impact on tourism sector, and the currency restrictions just added to the woes of the houseboat operators.