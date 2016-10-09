Drunk on total absurdity

Film: Thoppil Joppan

Direction: Johny Antony

Cast: Mammootty, Andrea Jeremiah, Mamta Mohandas, Ranji Panicker

Thoppil Joppan, dressed up in flowery shirts and sun glasses, is an alcoholic brooding over a lost love.

What he does about his alcoholism and love, along with his four friends, makes up Johny Antony’s eponymous Mammootty-starrer. Glimpses of his Kottayam Kunhacchan get-up against a picturesque Idukki, Vidyasagar songs, and presence of two talented heroines — Andrea Jeremiah and Mamta Mohandas — hinted at a decent comedy, but all that Joppan does is laboriously struts across the screen with the two women appearing and disappearing from his life at calculated intervals.

The film is a continuous tippler’s party, but the protagonist and his friends conduct their day-to-day activities with commendable ease.

Popular hits

Peppered with lines and situations from popular hits, the screenplay meanders its way through kabbadi tourneys, matchmaking overtures, lessons on how to be an ideal wife (which includes awaiting the husband late into the night though he comes drunk and hits you), and a prayer meet aimed at reforming drunkards. Songs come as and when they please with the lead actor donning his dancing shoes in one of them. Mamta almost does a Narasimham Mohanlal when she eulogizes Joppen’s machismo.

This perceived sense of manliness and virtue informs the entire movie that unabashedly celebrates several clichés our cinema has cultivated over the years.

The works, the thrills, the dialogues in Thoppil Joppen have nothing novel to offer.

Rasmi Binoy