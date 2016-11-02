Following instances of drug seizure from youths in Kannur

As the district police have intensified action against drug-peddling in recent weeks, a long-term drive has been under way under the aegis of senior police officers here to create awareness among students and parents about drug abuse.

A few days ago the police seized five kg of ganja from a young drug peddler at Payyambalam here. Around a week before, another youth was nabbed at Thalassery with 200 packets of brown sugar.

On October 31, the police seized tobacco and pan masala products meant for students from a shop here.

Among parents too

While policing in Kannur district is generally deemed to be bomb-capturing, arresting accused in political violence cases and patrolling in tension-hit areas, the police here are taking time off to create awareness among students and their parents.

Details checked

“We are analysing phone details of the drug peddlers we have recently arrested to find out who their supplier and consumers are,” said District Police Chief K. Sanjay Kumar.

Talking to The Hindu on Tuesday, he said that if the police find that some students are in the phone contact of the peddlers, their parents are informed and the police take the initiative to arrange awareness classes for the students and their parents. He also informed that the police here have listed out all the drug peddlers and kept them under surveillance.

Special team

The district police have also formed a team of 15 police personnel which is specially tasked with detection and intelligence.

Additionally, vehicle checking at the Kerala-Karnataka border here using sniffer dogs have also been launched.

The drive to conduct awareness classes and counselling for students using drugs has been started by the Thalasery police on an experimental basis.

“We have started the awareness programme because we have found that students are also on the contact list of drug peddlers,” said Thalassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Prince Abraham.

Parents of such students have also extended their total co-operation to the initiative to save their children from drug consumption, he stated.

Over 10,000 calls

According to the personnel in the team, listing drug peddlers and examining their phone contacts are a huge task as each drug peddler initiates or receives 10,000 calls a month. They said that their preliminary finding shows that at least five per cent of the clients of the drug peddlers are students.

Most of them are first time users who used drugs for fun, they said adding that some others have been found to be addicts now under de-addiction treatment.