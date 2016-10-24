District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali addressing volunteers at Palakkode in Kannur on Sunday during the drive to clean Perumba river. T.V. Rajesh, MLA, is also seen.

Waste along the 14-km stretch have been removed

The drive for cleaning the Perumba river with people’s participation began on Sunday along its stretch from Perumba, near Payyannur, to Palakkode.

People on either side of the river stretch joined MLAs C. Krishnan and T.V. Rajesh, District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali in the cleaning campaign that started in morning.

An official press release said that the volunteers and workers removed garbage dumped in the river over the years.

Drive from fish market

Waste from slaughter houses, plastic carry bags, bottles and disposable plates accumulated along the 14-km stretch were removed.

The drive started at the river bank near the fish market at Perumba.

The volunteers then cleared garbage from river spots at Chemballikkundu, Kunhimangalam, Palakkode-Ramanthali, Sultan Canal, Choottad Manja and Palakkod boat jetty.

Over 400 people volunteered in the cleaning campaign, the release said.

While organic waste was buried in pits, plastic waste was collected for sending to recycling centres.

Payyannur municipal chairman Sasi Vattakkovval, panchayat presidents S.K. Abida (Madayi), M.. Kunhiraman (Kunhimangalam) and M.V. Govindan (Ramanthali) were among those participated in the campaign.

National Cadet Corps cadets, National Service Scheme volunteers, Kudumbasree workers, political workers, police personnel and staff of different government departments and agencies participated in the cleaning drive.