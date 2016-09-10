Classes at Krishi Bhavans, raids on pesticide outlets planned

A campaign on production and distribution of pesticide-free vegetables and fruits has been launched by the Agriculture Department in the district.

The month-long campaign will also focus on the impact of excessive use of pesticides on farmlands. The campaign will conclude on October 7.

Awareness on maladies arising out of consumption of food items with high levels of pesticide content will be highlighted at classes and seminars being organised by Krishi Bhavans, as part of the programme.

Novel cultivation methods and organic farming will be discussed. Farmers and merchants will be provided with information on banned and restricted pesticides, according to officials.

Officials will launch raids on outlets selling pesticides. Action will be taken against those involved in sale of pesticides in violation of norms.

Only by recommendation

Restricted pesticides could be sold only on the recommendation of the agriculture officer concerned.

Such pesticides should not be sold directly to farm groups or individual farmers either by manufacturers or distributors, as per rules.

The monitoring of pesticides from neighbouring States will be intensified. The district-level vigilance committees formed for the purpose will be strengthened. Pesticide manufacturers and distributors are not allowed to conduct experimentation or demonstration in farmlands without the department’s consent.