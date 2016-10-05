Nearly one lakh families are experiencing drinking water scarcity in the district, especially in areas that traditionally face salinity intrusion, according to panchayat-level data gathered as part of a water conservation workshop conducted here a few days ago.

The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) collected the data of the families that are experiencing drinking water shortage in 71 panchayats and four of the nine municipalities by sending them questionnaire regarding the nature of water scarcity and the families that are affected by the problem.

The data was collected as part of the workshop organised by the Information Department.

A total 95,704 families in the district, according to the data collected by the Department, are experiencing water scarcity.

Of them, 26,832 families living in coastal areas are affected by salinity intrusion of their water resources.

While the depletion of ground water table in parts of the district is the cause of the water scarcity in most parts, saline water intrusion is the major cause of the problem in the coastal areas.

In Azhikode panchayat, for example, over 4,000 of the total 10,000 families affected by the water scarcity are facing salinity intrusion of their traditional water resources.

The salinity intrusion is also a serious concern in Kannapuram, Cherukunnu, Madayi, Pariyaram and Mattul panchayats.

The only panchayat having no water scarcity problem is Kathirur, according to the survey.

I&PRD Officer E.K. Padmanabhan said that the data collected as part of the workshop would be complied and submitted as a report to the government.