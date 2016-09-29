Capacity augmentation of Kunnar wier unlikely this year

The much-longed proposal for storage augmentation of the Kunnar wier in the Sabarimala forests that has been catering to the drinking water needs at the holy hillock of Sabarimala is unlikely to materialise this year too.

The 39th meeting of the National Board of Wildlife (NWBL) held in New Delhi on August 23 had “agreed to recommend the proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, for the mandatory clearance, subject to receipt of comments from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).”

Travancore Devaswom Board Chief Engineer G. Muraleekrishnan and G. Mahesh, chief architect of the Chennai-based Pithavadian and Partners who are the consultants of the Sabarimala Master Plan, represented the High Power Committee at the NWBL meeting.

Mr Muraleekrishnan told The Hindu that neither the TDB nor the HPC received any communication on the matter so far, for reasons best known to the authorities concerned, leaving the project still in its proposal stage.

The NTCA representative at the standing committee meeting had said earlier that the “storage capacity of the Kunnar wier could be enhanced outside the Tiger Reserve area, instead of raising dam height.” This itself is amply suggestive of the NTCA’s negative approach towards the project.

Mr Muraleekrishnan said the HPC had proposed capacity augmentation of Kunnar wier, situated eight km away from Sabarimala Sannidhanam in the forest interiors, to address the drinking water problem facing the holy hillock during the annual pilgrim season.

The 3.5-metre-high Kunnar wier, with a capacity to store 50 lakh litres of water, was presently catering to the water needs of Sabarimala Sannidhanam and the HPC decision was to augment its storage capacity by 40 lakh litres by increasing the wier height by 2.5 metres without doing any harm to the forest environs, said Mr. Mahesh.

The NWBL standing committee meeting had also decided to recommend the MoEF to clear the request for allotting 0.655 ha (1.61 acre) forest land to the TDB for laying the proposed water lines from Kunnar to Sannidhanam.

But for these NWBL recommendations, no effective steps were taken by the MoEF or the NTCA to address the drinking water needs of the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country to Sabarimala during the annual pilgrim season.