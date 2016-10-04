National » Kerala

KANNUR, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:39 IST

Dredging work to be expedited

  • Special Correspondent
Dredging pipes being unloaded at the Azhikal port in Kannur on Monday.
Dredger pipes brought to facilitate discharge of sediments at Azhikkal port

: Dredging work to increase the depth of the channel of Azhikkal port here is expected to be expedited with the arrival of the dredger pipes required for discharge of the dredged bottom sediments.

Though the new cutter suction dredger bought by the Ports Department to remove silt from the Azhikkal port was brought here a year ago, the work was yet to start. The arrival of the pipes to lay a 1.5-km-long silt discharge pipeline a few days ago is expected to speed up the ongoing preparation for starting the actual dredging using the Rs.20-crore dredger.

“We hope that the dredging work can be started in one or two weeks,” said M. Sudheer Kumar, Senior Port Officer. Dredging pipeline was essential for the dredging work, he added. He said the depth of the channel would be increased to six metres. The average depth of the channel at present is 3.5 metres, he said.

According to port officials, 6-metre depth in the channel was sufficient for the present requirement. The dredging work has been planned as part of the project to develop it. Last week, Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannappally had visited the port and held discussions with port officials and representatives of the business community. He had then said projects would be implemented to utilise the beudget allocation of Rs.500 crore for the port’s development.

Dredging work to be expedited

