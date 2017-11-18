Dream hostel for working women

more-in

A hostel with free Wi-Fi, recreation club, library, laundry, and, above all, good food is the ultimate dream of every working woman. Rail View is all that and more.

With a view to satisfying the changing requirements of working women, Kudumbasree in Kozhikode city has come up with this state-of-the-art hostel, with an online booking facility as well.

Rail View, set to open on November 30, is located near the fourth platform of the Kozhikode railway station and, as the name denotes, with a perfect view of the station. The building that was a hotel just a few years ago was rented out and developed by Kudumbasree to suit the requirements of a hostel.

“It is the first such hostel from Kudumbasree in the State. Even in the private sector, there are few such hostels across the State, and none in Kozhikode,” said project officer of the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbasree M.V. Ramsy Ismail.

The all-women management of the hostel has also made arrangements to accommodate women working on late night shifts. “A letter from the head of the establishment is all we need to accommodate women who work late,” Mr. Ismail said.

Another salient feature of the hostel is a ‘food corner’ which is accessible to the public. The food prepared for the hostel residents will be on sale at fixed timings. Closed circuit cameras are in place to ensure security. A counselling centre for women and a training hall that can accommodate around 80 people are the other features.

It was in 2013 that Kudumbasree started Feminera, the first women’s hostel in the city. Following its success, two other hostels were opened at Govindapuram and Parayancheri.

“There is a huge demand for hostels in Kozhikode. The demand goes up during the time of entrance examinations and other tests when women and girls come to the city from all parts of the State,” Mr. Ismail said. Kudumbasree can accommodate around 300 people in its hostels.