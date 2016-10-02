With a drastic drop in the Mullaperiyar water level, a drought-like situation prevails over five districts of Tamil Nadu, where water from the dam is used for irrigation and drinking water purposes.

The water level is on a fast decline even at a moderate level of intake by Tamil Nadu following a deficit southwest monsoon.

The water level on Saturday was 111.9 ft with Tamil Nadu drawing 300 cft per second.

The inflow of water was 118.7 cft per second.

Unless there is a considerable pick-up in rainfall, the water level will reach the minimum level within three weeks at the current level of intake.

An official of the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department told The Hindu that the catchment area received only nominal rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

The official said this was one of the lean monsoon seasons and might impact the farm sector.

The districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Shivaganga and Ramanathapuram depend on the Mullaperiyar water for irrigation and drinking water.

The water level on the same day last year was 119 ft. The minimum storage level of the dam is 108 ft, after which Tamil Nadu could not draw water.

The water level had reached 122 ft during this southwest monsoon, the official said. The maximum capacity of the dam as ordered by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.