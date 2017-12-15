Doubts over fire safety in tunnel

more-in

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services has pointed out to the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that ‘life safety aspects’ have been neglected in the upcoming twin tunnels at Kuthiran on the Thrissur-Palakkad stretch of NH 544.

The tube tunnel, to be thrown open for vehicular traffic in January, has not secured the mandatory fire safety clearance from the department, Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, Tomin J. Thachankary has said in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Public Works Department.

Onus on operator

“Fires in tunnels have caused a number of casualties. As far as we know, no life safety measures have been adopted in the tunnels in consultation with the officials of the Fire and Rescue Services Department,” the Director General said in the letter. Mr. Thachankary has said that it is the responsibility of the operator to ensure adequate safety measures in the event of a major fire. Fire involving heavy goods vehicle can be especially hazardous because of the amount of fuel they carry and the combustible nature of payloads.

Based on the volume of vehicles expected to pass through the tube tunnel, a Fire Safety Clearance for Site and a Certificate of Approval have to be obtained before construction and before the service is launched.

The Director General has said that “this is a violation of legal procedures that can result in numerous litigations for higher compensation in case of any unforeseen incidents in future”.

PWD response

Principal Secretary, Public Works, G. Kamalavardhana Rao said the concessionaire entrusted with the works by the NHAI must ensure safety features. Mumbai-based Pragathi Engineering and Rail Project is building the tunnels.