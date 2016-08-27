Four months after the Supreme Court appointed a panel to look into claims seeking compensation for dog bites, it is yet to begin functioning properly with the government failing to provide the required infrastructure support despite repeated reminders.

The government apathy comes at a time when stray dog attacks have assumed startling proportions and reports of aggressive canines mauling people sending shock waves across the State. It was on April 5 that the apex court appointed a three-member panel headed by S. Siri Jagan, a former judge of the High Court of Kerala, to look into the claims.

The apex court suggested that people seeking compensation for dog bites move the committee instead of directly approaching the High Court and the Supreme Court. Data available with the panel indicated that 1.22 lakh people suffered dog bites in 2015 and 10 died in related incidents.

The panel, with Law Secretary B.G. Harindranath and Director of Health Services R. Ramesh as its members, will look into the nature and gravity of the injury, availability of medicines, and treatment for the victims. Instances of failure of treatment, cases of death, and the reasons behind the death will be probed. It will also identify centres and hospitals where the anti-rabies vaccine is available free of cost.

Even before the panel formally going ahead with its job, it has already received 15 complaints. Though one can directly approach the panel, the applications if processed and proceeded through a lawyer would make the job easier, panel sources said.

The State can be held liable in cases of failure to provide proper treatment to the victims. It will be the responsibility of the local bodies to control the dog population and protect the residents. The panel will look into individual cases, including the medical records maintained by the hospitals, to ascertain whether the bite was caused by domestic or street dogs, sources said.

The panel, which met eight times, has prepared a draft public notice for creating public awareness on its functioning. It has also sought a report on the death of a woman in Thiruvananthapuram following dog attack.