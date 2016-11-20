School-level campaign against drug abuse as part of the district panchayat’s ‘drugs-free Kannur’ drive will begin on November 22.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh said the campaign would get under way with its inauguration by Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishan at a function at the Kannur Government Higher Secondary School here at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The campaign is being launched in association with the Excise Department.

Mr. Sumesh said that the three-month-long drive would include formation of anti-drug task forces at schools, which would collect information regarding use and sale of drugs in areas close to schools to be submitted to the authorities. School protection committees would also be constituted. Anti-drug use pledges, poster campaign, painting competitions, poetry recitation, and elocution competitions would also be conducted. Films and documentaries conveying the messages of substances abuse would be screened in schools, he added. The campaign is planned in view of recent finding that drug peddlers in the district are targeting school students. The police have found that the contacts in the mobile phones of drug peddlers arrested in parts of the district, especially Thalassery, include school students. The police have also launched school- and college-centred campaign against drug abuse. Mr. Sumesh said the campaign was to protect school children from being victims of drug abuse. He said a ‘mafia’ was suspected to be at work to get children addicted to drugs.