A group of people have come forward with discounts on air guns, aiming to end the stray dog menace in Kerala.

The St. Thomas College Old Students Association, Pala, has put up posters at various places announcing that it would provide a 10 per cent discount on air guns to those facing hardships due to stray dogs, and 25 per cent to those have a police case against them in connection with the menace.

Activist alleges arrest



Jose Maveli, a social activist running a shelter for the poor and heading a group named ‘Stray Dog Eradication’, said he had launched a ‘stray dog-free Kerala’ campaign last year and was arrested last month from Kochi for allegedly killing 24 stray dogs in the Chengamannad panchayat area. He became the first person to avail himself of the air gun offer.

He said he is also visiting schools and urging students to create awareness about the menace and put pressure on the Centre and the State governments to find a solution to the problem. He is also planning conventions across Kerala on the issue. A 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a large pack of stray dogs in August on a beach at Kanjiramkulam.

Procession with carcasses



Activists of the youth wing of a political party had taken out a procession recently carrying carcasses of stray dogs tied to poles, following which the Supreme Court asked the State government to file a response within three weeks on the action taken against offenders.

The apex court said on September 14 that compassion should be shown to stray dogs but these animals should not be allowed to become a menace to society and a balance needs to be created to deal with such situations.