Disaster preparedness

In a first, the Southern Naval Command will host a major tri-services humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise in Kerala in April-May 2018. To be conducted in collaboration with the civil forces, the exercise is meant to identify how we prepare ourselves materially for a disaster, explains Rear Admiral Swaminathan. Discussions are under way to finalise the scenario, cyclone, tsunami etc., to be simulated for the massive exercise, which will also glean an understanding of the affected people’s immediate needs in the face of a calamity.

