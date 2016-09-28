Dip in power generation looms large

Catchment areas of Idukki reservoir have received less cumulative rainfall in September

: Low water level in the Idukki reservoir owing to less cumulative rainfall in September has raised fears that there would be shortage in power generation during the peak summer season of March, April and May. The Periyar, main source of the Idukki reservoir, has virtually turned into a stream. As per official estimates, the cumulative rainfall in Idukki in September last was 1,553. 5 mm, while this year till September 26, it was 1,358.43 mm.

Water level in the Idukki reservoir showed a decreasing trend last Saturday. This was owing to an increase in power generation and low inflow to the Periyar and other tributaries.

An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station at Vazhathoppe told The Hindu on Monday that the average power generation from Friday was above 5 million units, which was the main reason for a decline in the reservoir level. However, it picked up on Monday after the generation level was considerably reduced, he added.

This is the first time since the beginning of the southwest monsoon that the water level has shown a declining trend. The official said that during September, the average rainfall in the catchment areas is below 50 mm and only a rainfall above that level could result in an increased inflow, impacting the water level.

Lowest level

The increase in the water level per day was nominal, resulting in the lowest water level in September compared to the water level during the past three years. Water level in the Idukki dam on Monday was 2,351 ft. The same day last year, it was 2,359.16 ft. In 2014, the water level was 2,378.96 ft and in 2013, it was 2,3076.8 ft.

The average power generation was below 2.5 mm since the beginning of the monsoon season. The Idukki dam is mainly reserved for the summer season, when there is a high demand for electricity in the State.