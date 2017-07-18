Dileep moves HC for bail

more-in

Actor Dileep, arrested on conspiracy charge in a case relating to the sexual assault on a woman actor, on Monday filed a bail petition in the Kerala High Court.

The court posted the petition for hearing on July 20. In his bail petition, the actor said he had been arraigned as 11th accused only on the basis of an allegation that he had participated in a conspiracy allegedly hatched with the first accused, ‘Pulsar’ Suni, “a notorious criminal involved in abduction and robbery.” In fact, it was the outcome of “a deep-rooted conspiracy at high levels.”

If he was detained in prison, his career would be affected and the film industry would suffer losses.

New case against Suni

The City police have registered a fresh case against ‘Pulsar’ Suni for allegedly attempting to abduct a female actor in 2011, based on a complaint filed by Johny Sagarika. He attempted to abduct the actor in a van and abandoned her at a hotel on the city outskirts. The statement of the victim will be recorded soon.