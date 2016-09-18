A digital fireworks display on Saturday brightened up the skies above Thekkinkadu Maidan, which hosts the high-decibel fireworks during the famed Thrissur Pooram.

The digital fireworks followed the Pulikkali event that marked the culmination of Onam celebrations in the city. Hundreds thronged Swaraj Round to witness the low-noise, low-risk show.

The 15-minute show, held in front of the CMS school, began after the valedictory ceremony. The show was presented by Digital Firotechnics of Athani. A team of 15 people controlled the fireworks display.

In the backdrop of the Puttingal fireworks tragedy, there has been widespread demand that high-risk pyrotechnic displays be avoided during festivals.