Work on to remove the derailed wagons and restore rail traffic between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, on Monday.

Nine wagons of goods train go off the track at Sasthamcotta

Nine wagons of a goods train carrying fertilizers derailed near here, disrupting rail traffic between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, officials said on Tuesday.

The derailment occurred last night at Matharithottam, near Sasthamcotta, causing damage to rail tracks and overhead electric lines.

The train was on its way from Madurai to Kottayam.

Ten passenger trains were cancelled and four others short-terminated and traffic between Kollam and Kayamkulam stations regulated on a single line, officials said.

Though no long-distance express train were cancelled, four of them were diverted.

Traffic on the section is expected to become normal by evening. Departure of a few express trains from Thiruvananthapuram has also been rescheduled, officials said.

Probe sought

Special Correspondent writes from Thiruvananthapuram; Minister for Public Works, Registration, and Railways G. Sudhakaran has sought a comprehensive probe into the derailment of the goods train. The Minister said Railways had failed to take prompt action to replace the damaged railway tracks even after the Karukutty incident and detection of vulnerable spots in the rail division.

“The failure of Railways to ensure the safe movement of passengers and trains is deplorable,” the Minister said in a statement here.

Mr. Sudhakaran said he had taken up the issue with Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi. — PTI