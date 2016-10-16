Various social organisations and traders’ associations, under the auspices of joint action council, staged a march and dharna on Friday in front of the offices of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the municipal office in Thiruvalla, demanding immediate eviction of all encroachments upon public roads in the municipal limits.

The action council also urged the authorities concerned to take immediate and effective steps to check wayside vending that had been posing much inconvenience to the common people.

Thiruvalla Development Society president Varghese Mammen inaugurated the march and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti district secretary K.E. Mathew inaugurated the dharna. Thiruvalla Vigilance Council president P.D. George presided over the meeting. Francis V. Antony, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader; K. Prathapachandra Varma, Bharatiya Janata Party State treasurer; Ratheeshkumar of the Communist Party of India, Saji M. Mathew of the Congress, and the leader of the Opposition at the municipality, M.P.Gopalakrishnan, spoke.