University should be headquartered in Thrissur: experts

An education seminar held here sought the division of the Calicut University, with more than 600 colleges affiliated to it, and creation of a new university with Thrissur as headquarters.

At the seminar organised by the Trichur Educational and Charitable Hub (TEACH) here on Sunday, experts noted that the UGC guidelines permitted formation of new affiliated university if there were 50 colleges that could be affliated to it.

There are 275 colleges under Calicut University in government, aided and self financing sectors. In addition to that, there are 250 parallel colleges.

The seminar noted that the Calicut University was not able to conduct examinations and announce results on time due to a surplus in student strength.

Former MLA Therambil Ramakrishnan demanded setting up of a new university with Johan Mathai Centre of the Calicut University at Aranattukara, in Thrissur, as the headquarters.

Centre for excellence

The university centre at Thrissur should be developed as a centre of excellence with research facilities, former Planning Board member C.P. John said.

Mannuthy Don Bosco College Principal K.F. Sebastian was the moderator of the seminar.

