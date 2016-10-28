A national seminar to be held to discuss issues such as ‘why Muslims are being made victims’

The Platform for Innovative Thoughts and Social Action (PITSA), an organisation promoting communal harmony and national integration, will hold a national seminar on ‘interrogating Islamophobia’ here on Saturday and Sunday.

Topics

The seminar will have sessions like ‘why Muslims are being made victims,’ ‘media and construction of the other,’ ‘problems of Muslims and the position of the Left’ and ‘communal prejudices of the secular public.’

Poet Satchidanandan will inaugurate the seminar on Saturday morning.

Participants

Marathi author and activist Suresh Khairnar will deliver the valedictory address on Sunday evening.

A.K. Ramakrishnan from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; T.T. Sreekumar from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad; Islamic scholar Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal; journalists N.P. Chekkutty, Rajiv Shankaran and Nikhila Henry; social critic K. Venu, K. Mridhula and P.N. Gopalakrishnan; academics B.S. Sherin, N. Muhammadali, Ashraf Kadakkal, M.V. Biju Lal, M.V. Manoj, and K.S. Madhavan; and politicians T.A. Ahamed Kabeer, C.K. Abdul Azeez and P. Ubaidulla will address the seminar.