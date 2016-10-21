A meeting of the Wayanad district panchayat has urged the government to declare the district drought-affected. A resolution passed by the meet here on Thursday said that as the district had received 59 per cent less rainfall this monsoon, the farming community was in a fix. In many parts of the district standing crops including paddy, ginger, and pepper, have started wilting. Poor rainfall has adversely affected the dairy sector too. The hill district is also facing acute drinking water shortage even before the advent of summer, it said.

Hence the government should declare the district drought-affected, the meet said. District panchayat president T. Ushakumari presided.