CM says proposal to make Thiruvananthapuram a permanent venue for film fetes may be dropped

Hundreds thronged Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Saturday evening to witness the glittering function in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave away the 46th Kerala State Film Awards to 48 recipients.

The Chief Minister presented veteran film-maker K.G. George with the J.C. Daniel Award for outstanding contributions to Malayalam cinema. Veteran actors Madhu, Sarada, Sheela, and Kaviyoor Ponnamma were honoured along with lyricist Sreekumaran Thampy, music director M.K. Arjunan and sound recordist Resul Pookutty.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Vijayan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was planning to drop the idea of the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government to make Thiruvananthapuram a permanent venue for film festivals. He said the government was committed to taking quality cinema to different areas and people in distant locations.

However, a Rs.50-crore film festival venue would be constructed in the capital. He said the government was also planning to convert the Chithranjali Studio Complex in Thiruvananthapuram into a film city. He also sought public cooperation to make the Ottappalam Film City project a reality. The Chief Minister exhorted the film fraternity to focus on the grim realities around and to reflect the human predicaments and sufferings. He told them not to forget people’s aspirations while engaging in newer experiments.

Culture Minister A.K. Balan, Kerala State Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal, Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, and M.B. Rajesh, MP, were among those who spoke.

Actors Dulquer Salman and Parvathy, directors Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Manoj Kana, and R.S. Vimal; and lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed were among those who received the awards.

A cultural extravaganza showcasing Palakkad’s unique art forms was organised ahead of the award distribution function. The event was followed by a musical performance led by musician Ramesh Narayan.

This was the first time Palakkad was hosting the State Film Awards distribution function .