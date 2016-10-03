The East Police have started collecting information about the migrant workers in its limit.

During the mission started one and half months ago, details of around 800 workers have been collected so far. The details collected include, name, age, address, finger print and details of work site.

The process is part of preparing a data bank of migrant labourers, said Sub Inspector Lal Kumar.

The police have given notice to construction sites, business institutions, and hotels in this regard. The contractors, who supplied workers at the construction sites, were told to give the details of the workers, the police said.

Information

The other police stations also started collecting information of the workers.

The drive was against the backdrop of increasing crimes involving the migrant workers, the police said. Lack of details about the workers, made the investigation difficult in many cases, the police said.