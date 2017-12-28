Cyclone robs district of ₹253.87 crore

more-in

Cyclone Ockhi is estimated to have caused a total loss of ₹253.87 crore in the district, according to official figures.

District Collector K. Vasuki on Wednesday submitted a report to the Central team deputed by the Union Home Ministry to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

Of the total losses estimated, the agriculture sector accounts for ₹7.19 crore and the fisheries sector accounts for ₹6.37 crore.

Additional Chief Secretary P.H. Kurian and senior officials were present at the meeting.

The Central team visited the coastal villages of Vizhinjam, Adimalathura, Poovar, Pozhiyur, Beemapally, Valiathura and Cheriyathura on Wednesday.

The team led by Additional Secretary Bipin Mallick interacted with fishermen and the families of victims of the cyclone.

All help

They assured the residents of all possible assistance to help them tide over the crisis.

Mr. Mallick stressed the need for fisherfolk to be given training in other skills for alternative livelihood.

MLAs M. Vincent, K. Ansalan and V.S. Sivakumar and District Collector K. Vasuki were present.

The team collected details about the damage caused to houses, roads and fishing vessels.

Havoc assessed

They also assessed the havoc caused by coastal erosion. Ms. Vasuki explained the details about the relief package prepared by the government for the cyclone victims.

Earlier in the day, the Central team visited the General Hospital and talked to the fishermen undergoing treatment after being rescued from sea. Minister Kadakampally Surendran was present on the occasion.